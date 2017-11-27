Teddy bears fill up holiday market pop-up shops

Over 100 teddy bears, small and large, filled the room of one Iowa City's newest downtown additions.

On Saturday, the Iowa City Downtown District opened up it's pop-up shops, part of the new holiday market. On the days where the market isn't filled with local businesses, they will be dedicated to charity and fundraising.

One of three shops is now the teddy bear room. It's open to the public and people are encouraged to come check it out, to take pictures with the bears, or even give kids an opportunity to play with them.

Iowa City Downtown District Director of Operations, Betsy Potter, said the idea came from a similar event held in Seattle. All of the bears were bought by ICDD and the room was sponsored by the Eastern Iowa Airport - CID.

The teddy bear room will be open on November 27th-29th and December 3th-6th. Afterward, the bears will be donated to the United Way of Johnson and Washington Counties to be distributed to children in the community.

A mystery giving shop with proceeds going to the United Way will open the following weeks on December 11th-13th and from the 18th-20th.