Iowa State's Campbell gets new 22.5 million dollar deal

UNI freshman Tywhon Pickford earned the Missouri Valley Newcomer of the Week honor after a monster performance at the Battle for Atlantis. Pickford averaged 12.7 points and 12.7 rebounds in UNI's three games against SMU, North Carolina State, and Villanova.More >>
Iowa linebacker Josey Jewell has been named the recipient of the 2017 Jack Lambert Award. The award is given annually to the top college linebacker in the nation by the Touchdown Club of Columbus.More >>
Iowa State head football coach Matt Campbell is getting paid. Monday afternoon, Cyclone Athletic Director Jamie Pollard announced that Campbell has agreed to a new six year deal worth 22.5 million dollars. The new deal increases Campbell's annual compensation from 2.1 million to 3.5 million dollars.More >>
Skylar Thompson scrambled from pressure and threw a touchdown pass to Isaiah Zuber on the final play of the game, giving Kansas State a stunning 20-19 victory over Iowa State on Saturday night.More >>
The UNI volleyball team is in once again. Sunday night the Panthers earned their third straight at-large bid to the NCAA tournament. The Panthers (26-8) will open against Louisville (24-6) on Friday at the University of Minnesota.More >>
