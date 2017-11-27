Iowa State's Campbell gets new 22.5 million dollar deal - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa State's Campbell gets new 22.5 million dollar deal

Posted: Updated:

AMES (KWWL) -

Iowa State head football coach Matt Campbell is getting paid. Monday afternoon, Cyclone Athletic Director Jamie Pollard announced that Campbell has agreed to a new six year deal worth 22.5 million dollars.

The new deal increases Campbell's annual compensation from 2.1 million to 3.5 million dollars. Iowa State has also agreed to provide the second year head coach with an additional $1 million to add to assistant coaches salaries.

“I want to thank Jamie (Pollard) for respecting my desire to hold off these conversations until our regular season ended and also for being proactive in supporting the needs of my staff and team as we build a legacy at Iowa State University,” Campbell said. “The commitment that he and Iowa State have made to us – including some exciting facility enhancements on the horizon – has been critical to my vision for our team going forward.”

Campbell led Iowa State to a 7-5 record during the 2017 regular season. The Cyclones' five Big 12 win matches the most in program history.

