Police investigate break-in at fireworks business

WATERLOO (KWWL) -

Police and a business owner say a fireworks store was broken into Monday. 

Waterloo Police say Crossroads Fireworks in the 2000 block of Crossroads Boulevard was broken into, with an investigation beginning this morning. 

The co-owner of the store Matt Reisetter says hardly anything was actually stolen from the store, but also says a window was broken out of the door.

"Our security cameras are being installed today – they were sitting on a table but didn’t get stolen – so if anything like this happens again, we’ll have video," said Reisetter in a release about the break-in.

The store is set to open on December 10, when the state of Iowa again allows for the sale of fireworks after a new law was passed earlier this year.

