Inmate dies in Iowa City hospital

The Iowa Department of Corrections says a 30-year-old inmate has died in an eastern Iowa hospital following an "unexpected medical emergency."

Adam Nolz died at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City around noon on Monday, according to the Iowa DOC. The exact cause of Nolz's death has not been released at this time. His body was released to the Johnson County Medical Examiner so an autopsy can be performed.

Nolz was serving a five-year maximum sentence on a second-degree theft conviction out of Henry County at the time of his death. His sentence began in April.