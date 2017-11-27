Family loses home, pets in Thanksgiving fire

A family lost every, including their pets, after a house fire over Thanksgiving weekend. The fire happened Friday night just before 7:00 on Park Street in Nashua.

Carrie Fisher and her 8-year-old daughter Nia lived in the Nashua home with their four pets. This weekend, they lost their home, all of their belongings and four pets that meant everything to them.

"We were having Thanksgiving at my brother's," said Christie Mason, Fisher's sister. "We were just over there having a good time then it went down fast."

The family's Thanksgiving dinner turned tragic when Fisher got an odd text.

"My sister got a text saying,' she had smoke near her house'," said Mason. "So she came over here to check and opened the door and everything was on fire, the whole side of the house was glowing."

After a few minutes, Mason rushed to the home as well, to see it up in flames. Mason, her sister and the rest of their family, helplessly watched the home burn, knowing the animals were still inside.

"Devastating...we could hear the animals in the house," said Mason. "When we could hear her dog barking...the fire crew got their packs on and tried to go in above the garage and they didn't go in time."

After losing everything Fisher and Nia are staying strong.

"The support is crazy, we are overwhelmed...it's insane, but that just shows how loved she is," said Mason.

Fisher has been working to open a beauty salon and her sister says she is still having the grand opening tomorrow despite losing everything just three days ago. Mason says her sister lost a lot in the fire, but not her drive.

Mason has created a Gofundme Page, which as already raised more than $5,000 -- the Nashua Police Department donating $500 to the family. The community is also holding a benefit for Fisher and her daughter, set for December 16. For more information CLICK HERE.