Anhydrous tank leak in Buchanan County

A road is blocked off due to an anhydrous gas tank leak.

Buchanan County Sheriffs tell us an anhydrous tank started to leak in the 2400 block of Quasqueton Diagonal Blvd. That's just southeast of Independence.

Right now, no injuries have been reported. Firefighters are on scene.

The road will be shut down until the gas leak is stopped. Authorities expect everything to be cleared up shortly.