Iowa City Animal Services looking for information about cat bite

The Iowa City Animal Services is looking for information regarding a cat biting incident that happened last week.

The shelter said the victim tried to feed the cat a treat when they were bitten on both hands. It happened on Wednesday, Nov. 22 around 11 a.m. near the 1100 block of Pickard Street.

The victim reported that the cat appeared to be domestic. They described it as a short-haired black cat with some white between the front legs and on the front paws.

Iowa City Animal Services is seeking information regarding the rabies vaccination of the cat. If anyone has any information about the identity of the cat owner, they are encouraged to contact Iowa City Animal Services directly at 319-356-5295 ext. #7 or the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-6800.