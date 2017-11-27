Ossian man killed in rollover crash - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Ossian man killed in rollover crash

An Ossian man is dead after a crash near West Union.

Fayette County Sheriffs tell us they responded to a rollover on Juniper Road, just south of Great River Road on the 25th.

The driver was going south bound when she lost control, spun, and ran into a ditch.

She and a passenger were taken to Palmer Lutheran Hospital. That's where 73-year-old Karl Zweibahmer was pronounced dead.

This accident remains under further investigation.

