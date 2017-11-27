Music promoter arrested after gunfire in Dubuque

Dubuque Police say a music promoter has been arrested after shots were fired at a club overnight.

They say their investigation shows there was a problem at Club Rise early this morning. Police say there was a disagreement about the payment for a concert at the bar.

Investigators say Ricardo Sanchez, a music promoter from Chicago, left the bar and got a gun from a vehicle outside.

He was then accused of shooting at the building several times.

No one inside the bar was hurt.

Police say those details have been backed up by witnesses and traffic/security cameras.

At about 4:30 a.m., Galena Police arrested Sanchez in a Walmart parking lot.

He could be charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon and going armed with intent.

He's being held in Jo Daviess County on a $50,000 cash bond, pending extradition to Dubuque.