Man tells authorities he ran farm wagon over 4-year-old son

SCHLESWIG, Iowa (AP) -- Authorities say a 4-year-old boy has died in a western Iowa farm accident.
   An incident report from the Crawford County Sheriff's Office says deputies and medics were dispatched a little after 3:15 p.m. Sunday to a farm about 4 miles (7 kilometers) northwest of Schleswig. The report says a 911 caller, Cody Segebart, said he'd run a farm wagon over his son.
   The boy was pronounced dead at the scene. He's been identified as Jason Segebart.

 

