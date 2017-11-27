President Trump won't campaign for Moore before election - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

President Trump won't campaign for Moore before election

A White House official says President Donald Trump will not campaign for Republican Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore before the Dec. 12 special election.
   
The official was not authorized to discuss the president's plans publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on Monday on condition of anonymity.
   
The official says Trump will not travel to Alabama on Moore's behalf, despite his public statements doubting the women accusing Moore of sexual assault. The president held the door open to campaigning for Moore last week, when he all but endorsed Moore's candidacy and attacked his Democratic opponent, Doug Jones.
   
Trump has declined to follow the path of other mainstream Republican leaders, who have called on Moore to step aside. Republican lawmakers are considering expelling Moore should he win the seat.
   -- By Zeke Miller in Washington
 

