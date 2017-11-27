Allamakee Community School District closed today due to gas leak - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Allamakee Community School District closed today due to gas leak

Posted: Updated:
Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
Some kids in eastern Iowa won't be returning to school today because of a gas leak.

The Allamakee Community School District says all campus buildings are closed today due to a gas leak at East Elementary. 

Students are being told not to report to campus. 

