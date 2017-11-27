Reward raised for information in Bellevue homicide

An Eastern Iowa family is offering an additional $2,000 reward for information on their loved one's killer.

Investigators found 59-year-old James Remakel dead inside his Bellevue home on Christmas day last year.

An autopsy shows his death was caused by some sort of weapon with sharp edges. His death was ruled a homicide.

The Jackson County Crime Stoppers are offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction. Remakel's family is now matching that reward with $2,000 of their own.

If you know any information, call police.