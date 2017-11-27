VIRAL: Iowa farmers make NSYNC parody - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

VIRAL: Iowa farmers make NSYNC parody

Written by Amanda Gilbert, Multimedia Journalist
Some Iowa farmers channel NSYNC with their own take on a nineties hit.

The Behn brothers live in Hampton. That's in Franklin County. 

They did their own version of the song, "Here We Go." They called their song, "Here We Grow." 

Since they posted it, it's been viewed more than 83,000 times.

They said the harvest season, "Always turns into a party." 

Below are some of the lyrics: 

"Here we grow!"
"Here we go, one more time. Everybody's feelin' fine, here we go now."
"Yes, yes, yes. Here we go. Get done before the snow."
"Grab your lunch and coffee, we've got everything we need."
"Here we go now."
"Yes, yes, yes. Here we go. Get done before the snow."

If you would like to look at the video, click here

