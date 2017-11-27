Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged

Posted: Updated:

According to the Kensington Palace twitter account, Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle are engaged. 

A tweet from them reads, "Prince Harry and Ms Markle became engaged in London earlier this month."

The twitter account says the wedding will take place in Spring 2018. It also says that Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle will appear for a photo call at Kensington Palace later this afternoon. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.