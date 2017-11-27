THIS MORNING: Former 'Bachelor' Chris Soules to be in court; att - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

THIS MORNING: Former 'Bachelor' Chris Soules to be in court; attorneys want charges dismissed

Posted: Updated:
Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography

A hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. today for Chris Soules, a former 'Bachelor' star from eastern Iowa.

The hearing will be in the Buchanan County Courthouse in Independence. Soules' attorneys are requesting the court grant their motion to dismiss charges against him. It's expected to last up to three hours.

Soules is facing charges for leaving the scene of a deadly crash that happened in April in Buchanan County. Kenny Mosher died as a result of the crash. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.