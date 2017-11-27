THIS MORNING: Former 'Bachelor' Chris Soules to be in court; attorneys want charges dismissed

A hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. today for Chris Soules, a former 'Bachelor' star from eastern Iowa.



The hearing will be in the Buchanan County Courthouse in Independence. Soules' attorneys are requesting the court grant their motion to dismiss charges against him. It's expected to last up to three hours.



Soules is facing charges for leaving the scene of a deadly crash that happened in April in Buchanan County. Kenny Mosher died as a result of the crash.