UNI volleyball selected to third straight NCAA tournament

Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.

The UNI volleyball team is in once again. Sunday night the Panthers earned their third straight at-large bid to the NCAA tournament.

The Panthers (26-8) will open against Louisville (24-6) on Friday at the University of Minnesota. The winner will advance to face the winner of North Dakota and seventh overall seed Minnesota.

UNI finished their 2017 regular season campaign in second place in the Missouri Valley Conference. The Panthers again took second in the conference tournament to Missouri State who captured both the regular season and tournament championships.

UNI head coach Bobbi Petersen has led the squad to 13 NCAA tournament appearances in her 18 seasons at the helm.