UNI volleyball selected to third straight NCAA tournament

The UNI volleyball team is in once again. Sunday night the Panthers earned their third straight at-large bid to the NCAA tournament. The Panthers (26-8) will open against Louisville (24-6) on Friday at the University of Minnesota.More >>
UNI quarterback Eli Dunne was named the FCS Performer of the Week by the College Football Performance Awards after throwing four touchdowns in the Panthers playoff opening game against Monmouth.More >>
Eli Dunne threw for 260 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions, Nikholi Jaghai caught two of Northern Iowa's four interceptions, and the Panthers cruised past Monmouth 46-7 in the first round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday.More >>
Skylar Thompson scrambled from pressure and threw a touchdown pass to Isaiah Zuber on the final play of the game, giving Kansas State a stunning 20-19 victory over Iowa State on Saturday night.More >>
