UNI's Dunne named performer of the week

Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.

Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.

UNI quarterback Eli Dunne was named the FCS Performer of the Week by the College Football Performance Awards after throwing four touchdowns in the Panthers playoff opening game against Monmouth.

Dunne, playing in a game for the first time since suffering a concussion two weeks ago, completed 18-of-26 passes for 260 yards and four touchdowns. His top target Daurice Fountain caught ten of those passes for 139 yards and two scores.

The junior quarterback led UNI to eight straight scoring drives in Saturday's win. Dunne has thrown 25 touchdown passes this season which is tied for fifth on UNI's all-time list.