UNI's Dunne named performer of the week - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

UNI's Dunne named performer of the week

Posted: Updated:

  • KWWL.com LinksMore>>

  • UNI Panthers

    Panthers

    Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.More >>
    Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.More >>
CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -

UNI quarterback Eli Dunne was named the FCS Performer of the Week by the College Football Performance Awards after throwing four touchdowns in the Panthers playoff opening game against Monmouth.

Dunne, playing in a game for the first time since suffering a concussion two weeks ago, completed 18-of-26 passes for 260 yards and four touchdowns. His top target Daurice Fountain caught ten of those passes for 139 yards and two scores.

The junior quarterback led UNI to eight straight scoring drives in Saturday's win. Dunne has thrown 25 touchdown passes this season which is tied for fifth on UNI's all-time list.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • UNI volleyball selected to third straight NCAA tournament

    UNI volleyball selected to third straight NCAA tournament

    Sunday, November 26 2017 11:29 PM EST2017-11-27 04:29:30 GMT

    The UNI volleyball team is in once again. Sunday night the Panthers earned their third straight at-large bid to the NCAA tournament. The Panthers (26-8) will open against Louisville (24-6) on Friday at the University of Minnesota.

    More >>

    The UNI volleyball team is in once again. Sunday night the Panthers earned their third straight at-large bid to the NCAA tournament. The Panthers (26-8) will open against Louisville (24-6) on Friday at the University of Minnesota.

    More >>

  • UNI's Dunne named performer of the week

    UNI's Dunne named performer of the week

    Sunday, November 26 2017 11:22 PM EST2017-11-27 04:22:44 GMT

    UNI quarterback Eli Dunne was named the FCS Performer of the Week by the College Football Performance Awards after throwing four touchdowns in the Panthers playoff opening game against Monmouth. 

    More >>

    UNI quarterback Eli Dunne was named the FCS Performer of the Week by the College Football Performance Awards after throwing four touchdowns in the Panthers playoff opening game against Monmouth. 

    More >>

  • Northern Iowa routs Monmouth 46-7 in FCS 1st round

    Northern Iowa routs Monmouth 46-7 in FCS 1st round

    Saturday, November 25 2017 9:27 PM EST2017-11-26 02:27:06 GMT

    Eli Dunne threw for 260 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions, Nikholi Jaghai caught two of Northern Iowa's four interceptions, and the Panthers cruised past Monmouth 46-7 in the first round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday. 

    More >>

    Eli Dunne threw for 260 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions, Nikholi Jaghai caught two of Northern Iowa's four interceptions, and the Panthers cruised past Monmouth 46-7 in the first round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.