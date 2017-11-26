Superintendent: Graffiti message no safety concern

School will go on as planned, following graffiti on an eastern Iowa School.

According to the Iowa Valley Community School Superintendent, Donita Joens, the sheriff and Marengo police investigated the message at both the Jr./Sr. High School and Elementary.

They have reassured school authorities the messages are of no safety concern.

To re-assure parents, students, and staff members, officers will be in both buildings tomorrow.

Building principals and law enforcement will meet with staff members before school on Monday morning.

According to witnesses, the graffiti read (29 D) or (Here lies 29 dead).

We're waiting to learn more details about this story.