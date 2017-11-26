Latest: Franken says family continues to support him

Minnesota Sen. Al Franken says his family is supporting him as he faces sexual misconduct allegations.

The Democrat spoke with a handful of Minnesota media outlets on Sunday.

The interviews are his first since four women accused him of sexual misconduct.

Franken says he spent the holiday week at his daughter's home in Washington with his wife, Franni, and their grandchildren. Franken says his wife has been his rock and he's grateful his family members love him "unconditionally."

Franken says he plans to return to work Monday and hopes to slowly regain voters' trust. He says he'll ask tough questions about proposed tax legislation that he believes "would affect Minnesota and the rest of the country in a terrible way."

Three women allege Franken grabbed their buttocks during campaign photo ops years ago.

Franken says he doesn't remember the specific incidents but says he'd never intentionally grope anyone.