DCI: Death does seem suspicious after hunter's body located

Update: According to the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation, a death they're looking into does seem suspicious.

According to Assistant Director Mitch Mortvedt, an autopsy for Curtis Ross is set for Monday, and he's optimistic the State Medical Examiner will be able to release an exact cause of death by then.

Mortvedt says the information will be posted on their website.

Since Curtis Ross, 31, of Cedar Falls was allegedly hunting in the remote area Appanoose County, we asked if there were any visible injuries when his body was found, and Mortvedt said he couldn't comment on the matter until the Medical Examiner released more information.

A man's body was found this weekend.

According to the Appanoose County Sheriff, 31-year-old Curtis Ross of Cedar Falls was reported missing while hunting deer Saturday.

Authorities confirm his body was found in a remote area of Appanoose County Saturday, but they're not confirming whether the death seemed suspicious.

Right now, authorities are investigating the incident, and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Appanoose County Attorney, Appanoose County Medical Examiner’s Office, and Wayne County Sheriff’s Office are all working together to learn more information.

If you have any information about this incident, please call the Appanoose County Law Center at 641-437-710.

According to friends, they're hoping to learn more details about what happened.

A GoFundMe page was set up in his name.

At last check, the page has raised more than $2,000 of their $10,000 goal.