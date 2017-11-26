Christmas tree shopping begins

As many people finish their Thanksgiving leftovers they're also making space in their living rooms to put up a Christmas tree.

Kris Kringle's Tree Farm is open for the next two weeks so many families stopped there to pick their trees this weekend, while the weather is still warm

For the Martin family, going to Kris Kringle's is a tradition. Both of the Martin's children able to take turns cutting down their Christmas tree.

"I like cutting it down because I get to use the saw," said Carlie Martin.

The Martin family has been getting their tree from Kris Kringle's for three years now.

"The first year we got a tree so big we couldn't get it in the front door so we learned, the third year we have it down I think," said Andy Martin, Cedar Falls.

Kris Kringle's Tree Farm opened the day after Thanksgiving.

"It is kind of one of those things that gives you that warm good feeling when you see everyone enjoying their day with their family," said Danny Moulds, Kris Kringle's Tree Farm owner.

Moulds says he sells around a thousand trees per season, most of those in the first three days they are open.

"I mean we will sell over 60% to 70% of our trees the first three days," said Moulds.

The Martin's always getting their tree early to ensure they have a good selection to chose from.

"I think after a couple weeks it gets pretty picked over so we usually come right after Thanksgiving," said Abby.

Families can also sit around a fire, drink cider and meet Santa Claus at Kris Kringle's, but again only for two weeks. The farm is set to close December 8. For more information about hours and prices CLICK HERE.