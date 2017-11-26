Special assignment: Eastern Iowans visit sister city in Algeria, discuss Ag industry projects

A Muslim-majority country admires Iowa for its Agriculture.

It’s something Algeria, located in North Africa, hopes to emulate as they expand their agriculture industry. A group from Elkader, Iowa has traveled there to further strengthen future partnerships.

On Sunday, which is the start of the work week, the streets of the city of Mascara were filled with people and students rushing off somewhere.

It's Elkader’s sister city, where you’ll find multiple monuments of Emir Abdelkader — the man who led Algeria to rebellion against France.

Elkader Mayor Josh Pope said this is a great connection for the state, as a whole.

"Because it makes us a premiere resource, for Mascara and Algeria in the agricultural, business and education."

For the Iowa farmer, this could soon be a benefit.

Algerian ag experts said the country is looking to purchase cattle, and management equipment, such as pivot irrigation systems to expand their industry. They previously met with Iowa Secretary of Agriculture, Bill Northey in Des Moines.

We're told they also currently purchase seed from Du Pont Pioneer based in Des Moines.