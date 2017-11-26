Body found in garage fire remains

Firefighters found a body after doused a garage fire.

It happened in Reinbeck.

Fire crews were called to the 500 block of Oak Street on Sunday just after 11:00 a.m. The Grundy County Sheriff's Office says after firefighters arrived and doused the fire, they found a body.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is helping with the investigation, along with the State Medical Examiner’s Office.

An autopsy will be done on the body to determine the identity and cause of death. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office, Reinbeck Fire Dept and Grundy County Sheriff’s Office.

No damage estimate was available for the garage.