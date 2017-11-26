Family: Shooting victim, mother of three dies

A Cedar Rapids mother of three is confirmed dead after a shooting.

33-year-old Heidi Stephens was shot Monday night on 2nd Avenue in Cedar Rapids and she was declared brain dead a few days later. Family says Stephens was on life support until her organs could be donated. Stephens' brother says doctors were able to use most of her organs to help people and she died on Wednesday morning.

Her family says they think she was shot as a man was trying to steal her purse. Police say 24-year-old Zackary Dillon Ildenoso has been arrested in connection to the shooting and charged with a first-degree murder.

"It is so sad and she will be missed by many friends and family," said Trent Hoppe, Stephen's brother.

Funeral services are pending.