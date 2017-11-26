Franken: Goal is to become better public servant

Minnesota Sen. Al Franken says he's trying to handle sexual misconduct allegations "in a way that adds to an important conversation."

The Democrat told Minnesota Public Radio on Sunday that he's fully cooperating with a Senate ethics investigation after four women accused him of sexual misconduct.

Franken sidestepped questions about whether the allegations would make him less effective in the Senate or become a distraction for key Democratic issues.

Franken said only that "this will take some time" and that he's trying to "handle this in a way that adds to an important conversation."

He says his goal also is "to be a better public servant and a better man."

He also says a photo showing him reaching out as to grope Los Angeles radio news anchor Leann Tweeden while she slept on a military aircraft was "inexcusable."

He declined to explain the incident any further but says he's grateful Tweeden accepted his apology.