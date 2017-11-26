Firm gets 700 applications for pink slime worker aid fund

A South Dakota meat producer has received 700 applications for aid from former workers.

The Dakota Dunes-based company in September set up a $10 million fund for employees who lost jobs when the company closed three plants in 2012 over reports of a beef product critics dubbed "pink slime."

BPI general counsel Rich Jochum tells the Sioux City Journal the applications will be reviewed to determine how much aid former employees will receive.

The company laid off about 750 workers and closed plants in Texas, Kansas and Iowa in 2012, saying ABC's coverage of the producer's lean, finely textured beef product misled consumers into believing the product is unsafe.

ABC stood by its reporting.

BPI sued ABC for defamation. Terms of a June settlement are confidential.