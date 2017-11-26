Conyers steps aside from top spot on Judiciary - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Conyers steps aside from top spot on Judiciary

(AP) -

Michigan Rep. John Conyers says he is stepping aside as the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee amid a congressional investigation into allegations he sexually harassed female staff members.

In a statement Sunday, the 88-year-old Conyers says he denies the allegations and would like to keep his leadership role on the panel. But he says he “cannot in good conscience” allow the charges to be an undue distraction to his House colleagues while the investigation is continuing.

The House Ethics Committee is investigating Conyers after receiving allegations of sexual harassment and age discrimination involving staff members as well as using “official resources for impermissible personal purposes.”

