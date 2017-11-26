Construction pushes homeless into Des Moines' downtown

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Work on a huge Des Moines housing development is forcing homeless people out of longtime camps in a woody area and into more visible spots in the city's downtown.

The Des Moines Register reports that Hubbell Realty Co. has begun clearing 75 acres in the city to make room for Gray's Station, a development that will have more than 1,100 housing units, retails shops and offices.

Christine Hensley is the downtown area's representative on the Des Moines City Council. She says she's received numerous complaints about makeshift campsites and homeless individuals loitering near businesses.

The city has posted illegal occupancy notices at nine campsite locations. Public works crews will soon start clearing the sites if the homeless don't vacate them. The city is considering issuing notices to seven other locations