JUST IN: FBI didn't tell US targets as Russian hackers hunted emails

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Associated Press has found that the FBI failed to tell scores of U.S. officials about attempts to hack into their personal Gmail accounts -- despite long having evidence those officials were in the Kremlin's crosshairs.

An AP investigation shows the FBI knew for at least a year that nearly 80 government, military and intelligence figures were being targeted by the Russian government-aligned hacking group known as Fancy Bear. But only a couple of those figures were told they were at risk.

The FBI has declined to answer most questions from the AP about how it's responded to the spying operation.

An FBI statement says the bureau "routinely notifies individuals and organizations of potential threat information."