Iowa City Police investigating armed robbery

Written by Lauren Moss, Multimedia Journalist
Iowa City Police are searching for two men who stole medication at gunpoint from Walgreens.

Just before midnight on Saturday night, Iowa City Police responded to Walgreens, 2214 Muscatine Ave., for an armed robbery at the store’s pharmacy. 

The report says two suspects went to the pharmacy counter, got the pharmacist’s attention, and then, after one of the suspects displayed a handgun in his waistband, both suspects hopped over the counter, eventually gathering up an undisclosed amount of medication. 

The suspects then took off.  The pharmacist was not injured during the incident. 

The suspects were described as two black men, one wearing gray sweatpants, a gray hooded sweatshirt, and black shoes, and the other wearing a dark jacket, dark green pants, white shoes, and a black, flat-billed cap.

Iowa City Area CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $1000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect/s.  Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 358-TIPS (8477).  All calls are held in strict confidence and anonymity is guaranteed.  Individuals providing information do not have to reveal their identity to collect a reward.

