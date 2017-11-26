Special assignment: KWWL in Africa - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Special assignment: KWWL in Africa

Posted: Updated:
Written by Shirley Descorbeth, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
ALGERIA (KWWL) -

An international adventure.

A group of eastern Iowans have finally arrived to Algeria. They are making the journey to Mascara, Algeria. -- Elkader’s sister city. 

The Muslim-majority country is located in North Africa.  According to officials, they are interested in learning about Iowa’s agriculture industry in hopes of expanding their own.

KWWL's Shirley Descorbeth was invited to Mascara by Algerian diplomats as a guest journalist. 

The group arrived Saturday evening somewhat jet-lagged from the seven hour time difference, but excited. The first stop was the capital city of Algiers, located right on the Mediterranean coast. 

Vibrant green surrounded them. 

To get there, they flew from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, to Atlanta, then caught another flight to Paris, France. The last one was long -- 8 hours.

Leading the trip is Elkader Mayor Josh Pope. Also attending is Iowa farmer, Tina Holst. “I’m really looking forward to hearing more about what the connection they have with Elkader, as well as, their expansion into agriculture," she said. 

Once in Algeria, they were greeted with the warm welcome from the sunset. 

The group will be visiting a farm during the trip. Algerian officials are looking to grow their agriculture industry.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.