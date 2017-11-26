Special assignment: KWWL in Africa

An international adventure.

A group of eastern Iowans have finally arrived to Algeria. They are making the journey to Mascara, Algeria. -- Elkader’s sister city.

The Muslim-majority country is located in North Africa. According to officials, they are interested in learning about Iowa’s agriculture industry in hopes of expanding their own.

KWWL's Shirley Descorbeth was invited to Mascara by Algerian diplomats as a guest journalist.

The group arrived Saturday evening somewhat jet-lagged from the seven hour time difference, but excited. The first stop was the capital city of Algiers, located right on the Mediterranean coast.

Vibrant green surrounded them.

To get there, they flew from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, to Atlanta, then caught another flight to Paris, France. The last one was long -- 8 hours.

Leading the trip is Elkader Mayor Josh Pope. Also attending is Iowa farmer, Tina Holst. “I’m really looking forward to hearing more about what the connection they have with Elkader, as well as, their expansion into agriculture," she said.

Once in Algeria, they were greeted with the warm welcome from the sunset.

The group will be visiting a farm during the trip. Algerian officials are looking to grow their agriculture industry.