KWWL team members ring bells for Metal in the Kettle

Written by Leslie Stone, Producer
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

KWWL crew members were ringing bells early this morning.

Eileen Loan and Jalyn Soucheck were in Cedar Rapids, supporting Metal in the Kettle. 

All the money benefits go to families in need for the holidays. 

Brad Hanson and Ron Steele will be doing the same in Dubuque at Hobby Lobby in a couple weeks. 

