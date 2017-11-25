UPDATE: More than 300 dead in mosque shooting

This year's American Music Awards was a reflection of the year in pop music, with women dominating the show, but not as nominees or winners

Women dominate American Music Awards, but not as nominees

3- 2-1, BAM! Georgia Dome - one of the nation's largest domed stadiums - imploded in downtown Atlanta

President Donald Trump says the U.S. will designate North Korea as a state sponsor of terror

Trump says US will declare NKorea a state sponsor of terror

Gigi Hadid and Katy Perry didn't make it but the Victoria's Secret show in Shanghai has managed to strut on without them

President Donald Trump says U.S. declaring North Korea a state sponsor of terrorism

The Native American tribe whose ancestors shared the Thanksgiving meal with the Pilgrims nearly 400 years ago is reclaiming its long lost language.

U.S. tobacco companies will begin running court-ordered ads on the dangers of smoking

President Donald Trump has wielded his pardon power to spare a pair of lucky turkeys from the Thanksgiving roaster

Longtime Michigan Rep. John Conyers is acknowledging his office settled a harassment complaint involving a former staffer but says he "vehemently" denies the allegations against him

Parking lots were full and shopping bags were plentiful in some places Saturday as holiday gift-seekers were out.

Shoppers out seeking deals, though sales have crept earlier

Two sailors from Florida and another from Louisiana died in an aircraft crash in the Philippine Sea.

2 sailors from Florida, 1 from Louisiana die in crash

A Fortune 500 chemical company with a pollution problem in North Carolina is staying all but silent about industrial discharges found in well and treated water for hundreds of thousands of people.

There's a crush of unfinished business facing lawmakers when they return to the Capitol, and it'd be considered a daunting to-do list even if Washington were working at peak efficiency.

Congress coming back to crush of business in a fraught time

Family, friends and law enforcement officers came to West Texas on Saturday for the funeral of a Border Patrol agent who died last weekend from head and other injuries.

Funeral held for US border agent whose death not explained

Casinos in Las Vegas are upping the ante in their pursuit of coveted millennial visitors with new attractions designed to wow them, provide them Instagram-worthy moments and maybe even get them to gamble.

Las Vegas looks outside the casinos to draw in millennials

A new study shows the world's nights getting alarmingly brighter.

The brutally cold and snowy winter last year in the Rocky Mountains was deadly for deer and other wild game prized by hunters.

Deer hunting limited in Western US states after tough winter

Astronauts at the International Space Station will be feasting Thursday on pouches of Thanksgiving turkey.

Cleveland police say a 12-year-old boy fatally shot in an attack on juveniles outside a liquor store had stepped out of the store with his father after the shooting had started and was struck by a stray bullet.

Family says boy slain in Cleveland attack was good student

Survivors and Egypt's top prosecutor are giving detailed accounts of Friday's massacre at a mosque in northern Sinai.

They describe intense gunfire ringing out as the mosque was shaken by blasts, and children screaming as their parents were mowed down.

A stampede occurred as people rushed for an exit, while others tried desperately to force their way out of windows.

They say the attackers arrived in five SUVs, took positions across from the mosque's door and windows.

Just as the imam was about to deliver his Friday sermon from atop the pulpit, they opened fire and tossed grenades at the estimated 500 worshippers inside.

When the violence finally stopped, more than 300 people were dead, including 27 children, and 128 injured.

It was Egypt's deadliest attack by Islamic extremists in the country's modern history, a grim milestone in a long-running fight against an insurgency led by a local affiliate of the Islamic State group.