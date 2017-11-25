Northern Iowa routs Monmouth 46-7 in FCS 1st round

Eli Dunne threw for 260 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions, Nikholi Jaghai caught two of Northern Iowa's four interceptions, and the Panthers cruised past Monmouth 46-7 in the first round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday.More >>
Eli Dunne threw for 260 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions, Nikholi Jaghai caught two of Northern Iowa's four interceptions, and the Panthers cruised past Monmouth 46-7 in the first round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday.More >>
Skylar Thompson scrambled from pressure and threw a touchdown pass to Isaiah Zuber on the final play of the game, giving Kansas State a stunning 20-19 victory over Iowa State on Saturday night.More >>
Skylar Thompson scrambled from pressure and threw a touchdown pass to Isaiah Zuber on the final play of the game, giving Kansas State a stunning 20-19 victory over Iowa State on Saturday night.More >>
UNI Loses to #5 Villanova in Battle 4 Atlantis Title GameMore >>
UNI Loses to #5 Villanova in Battle 4 Atlantis Title GameMore >>
UNI beats NC State at Battle 4 AtlantisMore >>
UNI beats NC State at Battle 4 AtlantisMore >>