Des Moines home catches fire - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Des Moines home catches fire

Posted: Updated:
DES MOINES (WHO) -

A Des Moines family was pushed from their home after a fire.

The Harden family's house caught fire Wednesday night.

WHO-TV in Des Moines initially reported this story, and you can review their article here.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.