Funeral for Border Patrol agent held in El Paso - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Funeral for Border Patrol agent held in El Paso

Posted: Updated:
(AP) -

Family, friends and law enforcement officers came to a West Texas church for funeral services for a Border Patrol agent who died last weekend from head and other injuries.

A private funeral mass was held Saturday afternoon in El Paso for Border Patrol Agent Rogelio Martinez.

Border Patrol spokesman Ramiro Cordero said the turnout by law officers "honors" Martinez for his sacrifice in protecting U.S. borders.

A bagpiper played as pallbearers carried Martinez's body into Our Lady of Guadalupe Church.

The cause of Martinez's death Sunday is under investigation. His partner, whose name hasn't been released, was seriously injured.

Both agents were found Nov. 18 in a culvert near Van Horn, 30 miles (50 kilometers) from the Mexican border and 110 miles (175 kilometers) southeast of El Paso.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.