Eastern Iowans support Small Business Saturday

Many people chose to skip the lines and chaos of Black Friday for something more laid back and meaningful. Dozens of shoppers say they skipped Black Friday shopping to support local business owners on Saturday for Small Business Saturday.

"It's nice to see more than just the people clamoring and standing in long lines for Black Friday and it's nice to be out supporting the smaller local businesses," Raechel Sittig-Esser, Waterloo.

Despite missing the Black Friday deals dozens of people say shopping Saturday is well worth it.

"I confess I do a lot of online Black Friday shopping, but for little stuff it makes a big difference around the community especially knowing how much things change here," said Wrenna Walsh, Cedar Falls. "If we can help someone stick around for another year, that is important."

Small business owners say they offer something special, something you can't get online or at department stores.

"I would say it's really important just to shop downtown and there are so many unique businesses that offer great merchandise that you can't find at those big box stores," said Miranda Lind, Spotlight Boutique Owner.

Business owners and shoppers alike are happy to support Small Business Saturday.

"I am coming to shop because I love the stores in Downtown Cedar Falls and I think it's important to support small businesses that are local and trying to help our local economy," said Sittig-Esser.

"If people want to have community that's how community stays and if all of a sudden no one shopped local then we won't have a place to shop local," said Scott Gall, The Runner's Flat Owner.

Business owners say they are super thankful on days like today, saying it means a lot to see how much the community supports them. Big box stores also have deals available on line this weekend with Cyber Monday kicking off in just a couple days.