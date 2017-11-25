Iowa sees high number of road construction work zone deaths - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Iowa officials say a surge in construction projects and an increase in miles driven by motorists have led to a high number of people dying in road construction work zone crashes this year.
   The Des Moines Register reports that 10 people have died in work zone crashes this year, compared to 13 deaths last year.
   Department officials say speeding and distracted driving are contributing factors.
   State officials say that the overall number of traffic fatalities across the state is declining. So far there have been 295 traffic fatalities this year, which is 55 fewer than the same time last year.
   The Iowa Department of Transportation will spend $680 million on construction projects this year, compared to $695 million spent on road projects last year.
 

