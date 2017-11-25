2 sailors from Florida, 1 from Louisiana die in crash - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

2 sailors from Florida, 1 from Louisiana die in crash

Posted: Updated:

  MIAMI (AP) -- The U.S. Navy says two sailors from Florida and another from Louisiana died in an aircraft crash in the Philippine Sea.
   In a news release, the Navy's 7th Fleet said the families of Lt. Steven Combs and Airman apprentice Bryan Grosso of Florida and airman Matthew Chialastri of Louisiana were notified of their deaths following the Wednesday crash.
   The C-2A "Greyhound" transport aircraft was traveling to the USS Ronald Reagan when it crashed. Eight people were rescued. U.S. and Japanese ships searched for the three missing sailors.
   "Their service and sacrifice will be lasting," said Vice Adm. Phil Sawyer, commander of the 7th Fleet.
   The release didn't provide hometowns for the men, but all three were assigned to the Ronald Reagan.
   The Navy is investigating the cause of the crash.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.