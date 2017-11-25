Fire destroys family's home in Nashua

A home is destroyed after a fire in Nashua.

The Nashua Police Department confirms a home is destroyed after a fire off of Park Street.

A confirmed GoFundMe page says, "Carrie Fisher and Nia lost everything in a house fire on November 24th. Their precious animals were also lost. Please donate anything you can and if you're unable to donate please say a quick prayer for them."

The Red Cross has been called in to assist.

