Fire destroys family's home in Nashua

Written by Lauren Moss, Multimedia Journalist
A home is destroyed after a fire in Nashua.

The Nashua Police Department confirms a home is destroyed after a fire off of Park Street.

A confirmed GoFundMe page says, "Carrie Fisher and Nia lost everything in a house fire on November 24th. Their precious animals were also lost. Please donate anything you can and if you're unable to donate please say a quick prayer for them."

The Red Cross has been called in to assist.

This is a developing story

