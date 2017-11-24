Man facing murder charge in Cedar Rapids shooting

An eastern Iowa man is facing a murder charge after a shooting that has left a woman brain dead.

Cedar Rapids police say 24-year-old Zackary Ildefonso was arrested Friday afternoon just before 5 p.m. in the 2900 block of Johnson Avenue. He's facing a first-degree murder charge, along with a handful of weapons charges connected to Monday night's shooting in the 1500 block of 2nd Avenue in Cedar Rapids. He also faces unrelated burglary charges from a separate investigation.

During Monday's shooting, police say 33-year-old Heidi Lou Alberta Stephens was shot and taken to St. Luke's Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Stephens was declared brain dead on Wednesday, according to police, and is remaining on life support in order for her organs to be donated.

Officers also say the circumstances that led up to Monday's shooting are still part of an active investigation. Ildefonso is being held in the Linn County Jail.