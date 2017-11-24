Avery Foundation joins Giving Tuesday November 28

The Dubuque-based Avery Foundation has joined #GivingTuesday.

Giving Tuesday is a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities and organizations to encourage philanthropy and to celebrate generosity worldwide.

The Avery Foundation, with care and concern for families and patients dealing with treatments for cancer want to help with the stress of those struggling with the added costs of travel, meals, and lodging.

Occurring this year on November 28, #GivingTuesday is held annually on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving the and the widely recognized shopping events Black Friday and Cyber Monday to kick off the holiday giving season and inspire people to collaborate in improving their local communities and to give back in impactful ways to the charities and causes they support.

The Avery Foundation is participating with Facebook and with matching funds from the Melinda and Bill Gates Foundation to raise monies on Giving Tuesday November 28th. The funds raised will be used to help with the applications that are coming in now. The more funds we raise the more people we can help. Donate at: https://www.facebook.com/donate/156649265081244/

The Avery Foundation has begun accepting applications from tri-state-area cancer patients and their families for assistance with the costs of travel, fuel, lodging and meals related to cancer treatment. The grants also are for patients who live in the surrounding communities who have to travel to Dubuque for treatments. The foundation was established in September of 2017 in memory of well-known local artist Jim Avery and his sister, Julie. Jim died of cancer in 2015 at the age of 59. His sister Julie passed away thirty-five years ago at the age of 21. Applications are available at www.averyfndtn.org.

Those who are interested in joining Avery Foundation’s #GivingTuesday initiative can visit

To learn more about #GivingTuesday participants and activities or to join the celebration of giving, please visit:

Website: www.givingtuesday.org

Facebook: www.facebook.com/GivingTuesday