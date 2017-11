A third person has now been arrested in connection to a robbery and assault in Iowa City.

21-year-old Kiwon Clay was arrested this morning, according to police. Officers say a group of seven men assaulted two people and robbed two others on November 6 along South Gilbert Street.

Clay is being charged with third-degree robbery and one count of participating in a riot. Arthur Kirksey and Ali Abdelkarim Ali also face charges tied to the case.