Iowa Hawkeyes crush Nebraska 56-14 in the "Heroes" Game

The Iowa Hawkeyes outscored Nebraska 49-0 over the last 30:25 of their game to roll to a 56-14 win over the Huskers. Akrum Wadley rushed for 159 yards and scored 3 touchdowns and Noah Fant had three receptions for 116 yards and two touchdowns as the Hawkeyes snapped a two game losing streak. Iowa finishes the regular season with a 7-5 record heading into the bowl season.