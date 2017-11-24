Iowa Hawkeyes crush Nebraska 56-14 in the "Heroes" Game - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa Hawkeyes crush Nebraska 56-14 in the "Heroes" Game

Posted: Updated:
Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

  • KWWL.com LinksMore>>

  • Iowa Hawkeyes

    Hawkeyes

    The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.More >>

The Iowa Hawkeyes outscored Nebraska 49-0 over the last 30:25 of their game to roll to a 56-14 win over the Huskers.  Akrum Wadley rushed for 159 yards and scored 3 touchdowns and Noah Fant had three receptions for 116 yards and two touchdowns as the Hawkeyes snapped a two game losing streak. Iowa finishes the regular season with a 7-5 record heading into the bowl season.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.