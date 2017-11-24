UK bookmaker suspends bets on when Prince Harry will marry - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

UK bookmaker suspends bets on when Prince Harry will marry

Posted: Updated:
(AP) -

LONDON (AP) -- A major London bookmaker has suspended betting on whether Prince Harry will marry American actress Meghan Markle in 2018 amid rumors an engagement may be announced soon.
   Jessica Bridge of Ladbrokes said Friday that it seems an engagement announcement "is to be confirmed imminently."
   The bookmaker has stopped taking bets on a 2018 royal wedding after Markle was seen shopping in London this week.
   The British press has reported that Markle has already met in private with Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.
   The couple has been dating for more than a year and Harry has asked the press to grant them a certain amount of privacy.
   Markle is believed to be in the process of moving to London.
   Palace officials say they will not comment on the rumors.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.