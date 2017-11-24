Youth pastor accused of killing family on Thanksgiving night

A Virginia man is accused of killing his wife, his daughter, and his daughter's boyfriend on Thanksgiving night.

Police in Chester, Virginia said the man in question is Christopher Gattis, who is a youth pastor at Grace Lutheran Church.

The victims were found Thanksgiving night after investigators said they responded to a home after a tripped alarm. Investigators said Gattis was there at the time that they responded.

A motive for the killings hasn't yet been made known by police nor have any charges against Gattis.