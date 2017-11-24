Youth pastor accused of killing family on Thanksgiving night - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Youth pastor accused of killing family on Thanksgiving night

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jalyn Souchek, Reporter
Connect
Chester, Virginia -

A Virginia man is accused of killing his wife, his daughter, and his daughter's boyfriend on Thanksgiving night.

Police in Chester, Virginia said the man in question is Christopher Gattis, who is a youth pastor at Grace Lutheran Church.

The victims were found Thanksgiving night after investigators said they responded to a home after a tripped alarm. Investigators said Gattis was there at the time that they responded.

A motive for the killings hasn't yet been made known by police nor have any charges against Gattis.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.