Holiday Hoopla nearly underway

Santa is coming to town.

Cedar Falls' annual Holiday Hoopla is kicking off, and dozens of people are downtown.

Festivities pick up at 6 p.m., and everyone is wondering how Santa will arrive this year.

From setting up the stage and hanging lights, to making sure Santa's Work Shop is ready, every detail is thought out and executed for Cedar Falls' Holiday Hoopla.

Many people say they're attending for the first time.

"I'm gonna try. It's such a beautiful day. How could you not? Yeah, how can you not," Jill Jensen said.

Jill Jensen and her daughter, Emily Soldwisch, got a look at the preparations while starting their new Black Friday tradition -- shopping small.

"Maybe Main Street will be, but I don't like the crowds. There's nothing worth that much to go out in the big crowds," Jill said.

"It's kind of something new. We usually don't hit the big stores. We usually just hit the fun little shops down here," Emily said.

Many people are riding bikes and even walking off Thanksgiving dinner in their shorts while enjoying every last minute of the warmer weather.

"Perfect. Perfect. If it could stay like this for the next six months, that'd be great," Jill said.

Jill said that the warmer weather is surprisingly helping her get in the Christmas spirit.

"I bought some gifts for coworkers. I hope they don't see this. That's the kind of stuff I like to do. I like shopping for other people more than myself," Jill said.

It was a very different scene earlier in the day.

A fireworks show will also wrap up the show later in the night over the Cedar River.

Hoopla organizers say a special holiday event will be held every weekend until Christmas in Cedar Falls.

If you'd like to review the events, you can click here.

