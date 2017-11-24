Crews respond to fire in Waterloo home - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Crews respond to fire in Waterloo home

Written by Zach Garcia, Producer
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

Firefighters put out a fire inside an eastern Iowa home.

A call for the fire in the 400 block of Sunset Road came in around 3 p.m. on Friday afternoon, with smoke and flames visible inside the house. Crews responding to the scene were able to get everyone safely out, including a dog. They say the fire may have started from incense burning inside the home, but the official cause is still under investigation. A damage estimate is also still being investigated.

Crews at the scene say Red Cross will be helping the family following the fire.

