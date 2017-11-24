Villanova beats UNI 64-50 in the Battle 4 Atlantis Championship

Mikal Bridges scored 18 points and No. 5 Villanova pulled away down the stretch to beat Northern Iowa 64-50 in Friday's Battle 4 Atlantis championship game.



Jalen Brunson added 16 points as Villanova (6-0) led most of the way, then used an 8-0 run in the final 4 minutes to turn away the Panthers



It marked Villanova's 17th straight win in a November tournament and marked the Wildcats' fifth straight year with a championship, including the 2013 Atlantis title



Juwan McCloud scored 13 points to lead the Panthers (5-2), who shot 42 percent and controlled the boards. But Northern Iowa made just 6 of 23 3-pointers and didn't get to the free-throw line.



The Panthers got within 51-45 on Spencer Haldeman's 3 with 5:33 left, but Phil Booth answered with a 3. Then, after Eric Paschall's score, Bridges hit a 3 to push the lead to 14 with 2:03 left.

UNI senior Bennett Koch recorded his fourth career double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds. UNI freshman Tywhon Pickford grabbed 10 rebounds in the contest.



UNI will return home to play UNLV on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the McLeod Center.



Tywhon Pickford and Juwan McCloud were named to the All-Tournament team.